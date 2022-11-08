Skip to Content
Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Johnathan Abram

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced former first-round pick Johnathan Abram was waived Tuesday. Abram failed to live up to expectations of such a high draft selection. He started the first seven games this season. Abram was taken out of the starting lineup the past two weeks, and his playing time was slashed. He is the latest first-round pick under coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock no longer with the team. Only two players remain with the Raiders.

Associated Press

