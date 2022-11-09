Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson Bourguet ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4) in the first quarter, Sean Tyler added a 3-yard TD run that made it 14-10 just before halftime and Bourguet threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sambucci that gave the Broncos a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.