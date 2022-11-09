Darthard scores 14, Utah Valley beats W. Colorado 91-64

OREM, Utah (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard’s 14 points helped Utah Valley defeat Western Colorado 91-64 on Wednesday night.

Darthard was 5-of-6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Wolverines (1-1). Trey Woodbury scored 13 points, finishing 5 of 9 from the floor. Aziz Bandaogo recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field.

Avery Rembao finished with 17 points for the Mountaineers (0-1). Kade Juelfs added 10 points for Western Colorado. Robel Desta also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Utah Valley plays Saturday against Northern Arizona at home, while Western Colorado visits Weber State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.