Hannah Jump hits five 3s, Stephen Curry watches Stanford win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — With NBA superstar Stephen Curry in the house, Hannah Jump hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in 17 minutes, and No. 2 Stanford ran away from Cal State Northridge for a 104-40 win.Curry and wife Ayesha sat on the baseline with the parents of Stanford star Cameron Brink, who contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. She was one of two women along with UConn star Azzi Fudd invited to Curry’s elite basketball camp in 2018. Sophomore Kiki Iriafen added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists while 6-foot-7 freshman Lauren Betts scored 18 points and sophomore Brooke Demetre 13.

