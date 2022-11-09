SAN DIEGO (AP) — Led by Seikou Sisoho Jawara’s 22 points, the San Diego Toreros defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 79-73. The Toreros moved to 2-0 with the win and the Eagles dropped to 1-1.

