DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Led by Ty Johnson’s 20 points, the UC Davis Aggies defeated the Cal Maritime Keelhaulers 90-67. The Aggies are now 2-0 on the season, while the Keelhaulers moved to 0-1.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.