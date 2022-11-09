LeBron hurt late in Clippers’ 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points and eight rebounds before leaving the court gingerly with less than five minutes to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers said James felt discomfort in his left leg. He appeared to be experiencing pain in his groin. Paul George scored 29 points as the Clippers extended their recent domination of their arena roommates with their ninth consecutive victory over the Lakers. The Clippers still haven’t lost to the Lakers under coach Tyronn Lue, who took over in October 2020.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.