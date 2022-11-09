SEATTLE (AP) — Led by Anjaylo Lloyd’s 21 points, the Seattle Redhawks defeated the Puget Sound Loggers 106-55. The Redhawks moved to 2-0 with the victory and the Loggers dropped to 0-1.

