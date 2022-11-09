Modrić, Perišić, Brozović highlight Croatia World Cup squad

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The veteran core of Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović have been included in the 26-man team that Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić announced for the World Cup. The 2018 finalist is in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Morocco for the tournament in Qatar. Forwards Josip Brekalo of Wolfsburg and Antonio Mirko Čolak of Rangers were among the eight players cut from a preliminary 34-man team announced 10 days ago. Croatia opens Nov. 27 against Morocco and then plays Canada four days later before taking on group favorite Belgium on Dec. 1. Croatia will play a pre-tournament friendly with Saudi Arabia in Riyadh next Wednesday.

