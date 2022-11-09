Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120. Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost two in a row following an eight-game winning streak. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 19 points for Sacramento. Barnes had zero points in the Kings’ loss to the Warriors on Monday. De’Aaron Fox added 15 points and eight assists for Sacramento.

