Carr leads No. 7 Louisville past IUPUI, 84-62
By STEVE BITTENBENDER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 15 points to lead No. 7 Louisville to an 84-62 win over IUPUI. The Cardinals shot 55.9% in the first half and led by as much as 44-27 in the second quarter. The Jaguars were able to cut the deficit to 51-42 with 8:16 left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Rachel Kent. Louisville responded with an 18-2 run over the rest of the quarter and put the game away. Kent led IUPUI with 17 points. Hailey Van Lith had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville.