Carr leads No. 7 Louisville past IUPUI, 84-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 15 points to lead No. 7 Louisville to an 84-62 win over IUPUI. The Cardinals shot 55.9% in the first half and led by as much as 44-27 in the second quarter. The Jaguars were able to cut the deficit to 51-42 with 8:16 left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Rachel Kent. Louisville responded with an 18-2 run over the rest of the quarter and put the game away. Kent led IUPUI with 17 points. Hailey Van Lith had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.