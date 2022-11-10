Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 4:40 PM

Carroll: Geno Smith and Seahawks defying low expectations

KVIA

By KEN MAGUIRE
AP Sports Writer

MUNICH (AP) — Pete Carroll arrived in Germany with a reminder that the Seattle Seahawks are teaching people lessons about having low expectations. The surprising Seahawks lead the NFC West and take a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s matchup with Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carroll says outside expectations for his team were “nowhere” but he never shared that outlook. There’s no better example of what he’s talking about than the play of Geno Smith, who has thrown a career-high 15 touchdown passes — five more than Brady through nine games.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content