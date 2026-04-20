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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer today, chance for isolated showers

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today at 7:31 AM
Published 7:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our week is starting off a bit warmer after a weak cold front pushed through this weekend. We will also hang on to rain chances although they will be a bit weaker.

Today we started off with temps in the low 50s. Temperatures will once again climb to above average. El Paso is expeCted to reach a high today of 81, Las Cruces 79.

Rain chances still linger today at 20% for isolated showers. Rain chances look a bit weaker into your Tuesday.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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