Florida looks to close out home slate with win vs Gamecocks

Florida would become bowl eligible with a victory against South Carolina. But first-year Gators coach Billy Napier has been quick to downplay the potential achievement, saying “we’ve got bigger aspirations than that.” Florida, though, would like to avenge last year’s 40-17 debacle in Columbia, a stunning upset that sped up the process of firing coach Dan Mullen. The Gamecocks are 8 1/2-point underdogs despite winning five of their last six games.

By The Associated Press

