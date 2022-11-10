Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick has named his 26-man squad for Qatar and rewarded Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Werder Bremen forward Niclas Füllkrug is another surprise callup. He fills a gap left by Timo Werner’s injury. Flick referred to the human rights situation in Qatar and says he and the players are “stunned” by recent homophobic comments made by World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman.