Lukaku in Belgium’s World Cup squad despite injury

Romelu Lukaku has been selected in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the World Cup even though the striker is carrying a left thigh injury and has played only five games for Inter Milan this season. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has said he is prepared to call up Lukaku as long as he can play at least one game in the group stage. Lukaku missed two months at the start of the season with a hamstring injury and then hurt his thigh two games into his comeback for Inter. Belgium is in Group F with Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

