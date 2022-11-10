Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 4:04 AM

Many positive, negative surprises mark NFL season’s 1st half

KVIA

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins could end long playoff droughts while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are well below .500. These aren’t the NFL standings anyone envisioned before the season. It’s not unusual for each NFL postseason to have a few new faces. Seven of the 14 playoff teams each of the last two seasons hadn’t reached the postseason the previous year. What makes this season stand out is that several playoff contenders are relevant for the first time in several years.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content