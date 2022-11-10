Skip to Content
MLB struggling to find next Dusty Baker, Dave Roberts

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston’s Dusty Baker and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts are the only Black managers in Major League Baseball. The sport has tried to increase minority representation, but Black player participation is declining. That makes the future managerial pool much shallower. Baseball general managers say they haven’t found a solution. Baker and Roberts have won two of the past three World Series. Baker won on Saturday with the Astros and Roberts in 2020.

Associated Press

