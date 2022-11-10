Raiders’ Carr, Adams still searching for college chemistry

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Davante Adams put up career numbers last season. They also were record-setting teammates at Fresno State. But since the Raiders traded with Green Bay for Adams, the expected high-powered offense has been stuck in neutral. Carr’s numbers have even regressed. Adams is a bigger deep threat than he was with the Packers, but is in danger of not catching 100 passes for the first time in three years. Both players say there is plenty of season left.

