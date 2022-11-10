Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent. The 32-year-old Kiermaier spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move comes after a season in which Kiermaier was limited to 63 games because injury. He last played on July 9 in Cincinnati and had season-ending surgery on his left hip in August.

