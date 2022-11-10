Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN’s hockey team. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will also do some games during the season. The 33-year-old Subban played 13 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. He scored 467 points in 824 regular-season games, including 115 goals. He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013 with the Canadiens and reached the 2017 Stanley Cup finals with the Predators as well as being a three-time NHL All-Star selection.

