Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Bayern Munich and Celtic have been fined by UEFA for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games. Bayern fans spelled out an expletive on a pitch-side barrier fence Viktoria Plzeň on Oct. 12. It was to protest the 70 euros ticket price. That’s the maximum price traveling fans can be charged to attend a Champions League game. UEFA set the limit three years ago. UEFA fined Bayern 15,000 euros for a disciplinary charge of a “provocative message of an offensive nature.” Celtic was fined 17,500 euros for fans displaying a slogan opposing the British monarchy.

