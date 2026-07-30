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ABC-7 First Alert: Another round of heat!

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Updated
today at 6:53 AM
Published 6:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First alert a heat advisory will continue today. Temperatures will remain above average.

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Alert for the El Paso and Las Cruces area:

We woke this morning to temps in the upper 70s and the low 80s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 105, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 104.

Friday temps will be even hotter and are expected to tie the hottest temp we've seen so far this year.

Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!

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Sarah Coria

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