Brown scores 25 as New Hampshire downs Fairfield 83-71

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Kyree Brown had 25 points in New Hampshire’s 83-71 win against Fairfield. Brown shot 8 for 10 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Wildcats. Nazim Derry scored 17 points, going 4 for 6 from distance, and Clarence O. Daniels II finished with 15 points. Caleb Fields led the Stags in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Fairfield also got 13 points from James Johns. Both teams play again on Tuesday. New Hampshire visits Fordham and Fairfield travels to play Xavier.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.