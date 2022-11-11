Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves to help the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 in his first game against them since beating them for the Stanley Cup last summer. Tensions boiled over many times between the two teams and two fights broke out. Sonny Milano scored twice and Anthony Mantha and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal for Washington. The Capitals avoided back-to-back losses after dropping six of their previous eight. Tampa Bay has lost two in a row and six of seven.

