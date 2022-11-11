Skip to Content
Dainja dominates as No. 23 Illinois tops Kansas City, 86-48

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Dain Dainja scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 23 Illinois to an 86-48 win over Kansas City. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 14 points and five assists for the Illini. Shemarri Allen led Kansas City with 20 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 19 shooting. Shannon opened the scoring with a vicious dunk, but Illinois fell behind 9-5 early as it missed 17 of its first 18 shots. The Roos missed 10 of their last 11 shots of the first half and shot 31.3% for the night.

