Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury posted the 72nd regular season shutout of his career and made Mats Zuccarrello’s goal late in the first period stand up, and the Minnesota Wild snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Kraken. Fleury made 28 saves and was excellent in the third period as Seattle pushed for an equalizer posting his first shutout in his 22nd regular season game with the Wild. Fleury made three stops in the closing seconds on Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde. Fleury had four shutouts last season with Chicago before being traded to Minnesota. Zuccarello scored his sixth goal of the season beating Seattle goalie Martin Jones. Jones made 20 saves.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.