Frustration over play time hastens Tillery’s Chargers’ exit

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jerry Tillery was expected to be in his last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option during the offseason. It turns out the exit happened sooner. Tillery hit the NFL’s waiver wire on Friday after the team announced Thursday night they were going to release him. The defensive lineman was the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2019, going 28th overall in the NFL draft. He is likely to be claimed by a team by Monday’s waiver deadline.

