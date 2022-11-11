Kentucky’s Tshiebwe misses second game with knee injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne. The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again, but senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler played after missing Monday night’s 95-63 victory over Howard with a right leg injury. There was no immediate word on whether Tshiebwe would return for Tuesday night’s game against Michigan State in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.