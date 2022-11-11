Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added 15 points, making all six of his shots as the Grizzlies won their fifth in the last six. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points, making 10 of 16 shots, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc. Jayden McDaniels had 15 points, while Rudy Gobert also had 15 points, making all five of his shots. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points.

