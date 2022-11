NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. The Pistons are now 0-7 on the road this season. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was held out of Friday night’s game due to left shin soreness.

