NHL, NHLPA call off plans to hold World Cup of Hockey in ’24

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have abandoned plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey in 2024. They made the announcement in a joint statement calling it not feasible to hold the tournament as they had hoped in February of 2024. The league and union say they hope to stage it in February 2025. There has not been a World Cup since 2016 because for various reasons. This time the war in Ukraine was the reason because some countries did not want Russians to participate and players wanted all the best in the world to take part.

