No. 8 UCLA cruises past Long Beach State 93-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored 18 points to move past 1,000 for his career as No. 8 UCLA rolled to a 93-69 victory over Long Beach State. Jaylen Clark had 16 points and David Singleton added 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Bruins win their third game over the Beach in two seasons after the teams scheduled a second contest in January to make up for games lost to COVID cancellations. UCLA freshman Amari Bailey also had 14 points in his second career game. Lassina Traore had 14 points for the Beach, while Joel Murray and Jadon Jones each added 10. Long Beach State gave up 25 points on 17 turnovers.

