EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Robbie Beran scored eight of his 15 points in the first six minutes and Ty Berry posted a double-double and Northwestern beat Northern Illinois 63-46. Beran set the tone for the Wildcats, knocking down an early jumper and following it with a pair of 3-pointers to get Northwestern off to a 14-8 lead barely five minutes into the contest. Keshawn Williams scored 19 points for Northern Illinois.

