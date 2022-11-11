Sadio Mané included in Senegal’s World Cup squad

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané has been included in Senegal’s World Cup squad as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world’s best forwards being fit in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich. Cissé says Senegal’s medical team hopes that Mané will need about a week to recover from the injury he sustained on Tuesday. That would allow Mané to be ready for Senegal’s opening game at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Nov. 21. But Cissé also raised the possibility that Mané may not be fit in time for the tournament.

