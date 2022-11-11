Sears, Miller lead No. 20 Alabama past Liberty 95-59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points, freshman Brandon Miller added 20 and No. 20 Alabama beat Liberty 95-59. Alabama led by nine at the break and broke away with a 17-2 run early in the second half. Liberty’s Darius McGhee, second in the nation in scoring last season at 24.6 points per game, was held to eight on 3-for-11 shooting, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers. This was the most-lopsided nonconference loss by Liberty since it fell to Indiana 87-48 on Nov. 19, 2016.

