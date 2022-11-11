South Korea ends preparations for Qatar with win vs. Iceland

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has ended its preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iceland. Gimcheon Sangmu defender Park Ji-soo picked up a first-half injury that could jeopardize his availability for the tournament. Song Min-kyu got the only goal of the game in Hwaseong with a close-range header at the far post from Cho Gue-sung’s cross after 33 minutes. The hosts dominated the match but couldn’t add a second goal. South Korea will face Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal in its group. Coach Paulo Bento is set to announce his 26-man roster for Qatar on Saturday and despite the injury to Son Heung-min is widely expected to select the team’s inspirational top scorer and captain.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.