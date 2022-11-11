Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland has joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all match. Viktorija Golubic rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Bianca Andreescu before Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5. Switzerland was the runner-up last year. The Swiss finished top of Group A in their bid for a first title in the top team competition in women’s tennis. The Czech Republic plays the United States later Friday. The winning team will play Switzerland in the semifinals.

