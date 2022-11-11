Timme’s 22 lead No. 2 Zags past Spartans on carrier deck

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit that carried the Bulldogs to a 64-63 victory over Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station. Timme made an inside shot with 2:24 left for a 63-61 lead, Gonzaga’s first since early in the game. The Zags scored just one more point, when Timme made the second of two free throws with 1:51 left. Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther was called for traveling with 31 seconds left and Michigan State’s Jaden Akins missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

