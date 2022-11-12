Australia beats Sweden 4-0 in women’s soccer friendly

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord has scored two goals to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women’s soccer friendly. Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr’s 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April and her first against a top-20 opponent since Brazil in October 2021, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Foord doubled Australia’s lead on 51 minutes and also netted in the 78th, five minutes after Mary Fowler’s deflected strike.

