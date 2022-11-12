BC throws TD pass with 14 seconds left, edges No. 17 NC St

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past No. 17 North Carolina State 21-20. The Eagles won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on fourth down with 18 seconds left gave Boston College another chance. The Eagles ended a four-game losing streak and improved to 3-7. M.J. Morris threw and ran for early touchdowns for the Wolfpack, which committed four second-half turnovers. N.C. State is 7-3. The Wolfpack was denied a school-record 17th consecutive home victory.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.