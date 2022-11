LONDON (AP) — Rodrigo Bentancur struck twice late on as Tottenham came back from behind three times to beat Leeds. A thrilling 4-3 win in the Premier League may have seen Spurs manager Antonio Conte avoid uncomfortable questions heading into the World Cup but it required a late rescue act from Bentancur. The Uruguay midfielder leveled to make it 3-3 in the 81st minute before hitting the winner two minutes later.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.