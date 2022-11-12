Calvin hits winner at buzzer, Wright State beats Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trey Calvin made a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to lift Wright State over Louisville 73-72. Brandon Noel tipped in a miss to pull Wright State within 72-69 with 1:03 remaining. Louisville missed a long 3-pointer late in the shot clock and Noel had a baseline dunk, off a nice assist from Tim Finke with 13.2 seconds left. Wright State forced a jump ball on Louisville’s inbounds play with 8.4 seconds left and took possession. Calvin used a high screen to switch defenders and he pump-faked before sinking a long jumper and getting surrounded by teammates at the other end. The play was reviewed by officials and showed the ball leaving Calvin’s hand with 0.2 left.

