Corum runs for 162 yards, No. 3 Michigan beats Nebraska 34-3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 3 Michigan stay undefeated with a 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday. The Wolverines have won their first 10 games for the first time since 2006, when they closed the regular season as the second-ranked team with a loss to rival and top-ranked Ohio State. In two weeks, Michigan will play the Buckeyes on the road with the Big Ten East Division title and likely spot in the College Football Playoff at stake.

