DeMorat leads Fordham with 6 TDs in 45-10 rout of Lafayette

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for 482 yards and accounted for all six Fordham touchdowns in the Rams’ 45-10 rout of Lafayette. Fordham (8-2, 4-1 Patriot League), ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, put up 613 yards of offense and has scored 40 or more points in each of its games this season. DeMorat threw four touchdown passes and ran for two. He has thrown a program- and league-record 47 touchdowns passes this season. He also stretched his school-record to 114 career touchdown passes. Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 124 yards with a touchdown and interception for Lafayette (3-7, 2-3).

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.