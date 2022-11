DeVonta Smith is more concerned with wins than catches. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner was expected to be an elite wide receiver. And he did have an outstanding rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles. This year he is on pace for 85 catches, 939 yards and four TDs but has taken more of a supporting role following the arrival of A.J. Brown.

