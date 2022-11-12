F1 joy for Mercedes as Russell tops Brazilian GP sprint race

SAO PAULO (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position after winning Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos with teammate Lewis Hamilton also in the front row. Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s race in third position. He and his Red Bull team have already been crowned champions. Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon clashed on the track. Alonso will start back in 15th place and did not hide his anger against Ocon after being forced wide.

