Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21. Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice’s 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson for Appalachian State ended the scoring early in the fourth. Fancher was 16 of 28 for 225 yards passing for Marshall (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Brice was 15-of-34 passing for 177 yards and threw one touchdown and an interception for Appalachian State (5-5, 2-4).

