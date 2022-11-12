Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five in a row on home ice. Dominik Kubalic and Dylan Larkin scored on the power play and Filip Hronek had a goal for the Red Wings. Los Angeles has now won all five games against Atlantic Division opposition. The Kings led 2-1 after an eventful first period that started with Grundstrom scoring on a 2-on-1 rush — it was the second-fastest goal in team history. Dave Williams scored 7 seconds into a 5-2 win against the Hartford Whalers on Feb. 14, 1987.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.