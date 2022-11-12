Gulbranson’s 3 total TDs help Oregon St. beat Cal 38-10

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and the Beavers’ defense turned in another strong performance in a 38-10 victory over California. Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Anthony Gould, and did enough offensively to control the game. Damien Martinez had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 105 yards on 23 carries. Gulbranson completed 15 of 23 passes for 137 yards, and is 4-1 since replacing Chance Nolan as the Beavers’ starting quarterback. A week after scoring 35 points in a loss at USC, the Bears (3-7, 1-6 conference) were limited to 156 total yards and didn’t score an offensive touchdown. The Bears fell out of bowl consideration with a sixth straight loss.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.